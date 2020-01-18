ST. LOUIS — One of the best things about John Mozeliak is the matter-of-fact diction he uses in front of the media. Always and with each topic. When he speaks, there's never a need to retract or abort the mission of his statement. For fans and media, it can be frustrating and sincere at the same time.

Saturday morning at the Winter Warm-up, Mozeliak kicked off the annual round of interviews by talking about a number of things, including: the free agency "deadlines," starting rotation, Jack Flaherty, Dylan Carlson, and the Houston sign-stealing scandal. All of it came out clean and without pause. He's a guy who keeps things close to the vest, carrying a few tricks up his sleeve.

I only had one thing to ask him: the outfield situation in 2020. Who is playing and what's the outlook? With Marcell Ozuna presumably gone and only Dexter Fowler a certainty, there's a couple spots needing a body for opening day.

When I asked him about the chances of the outfield-specifically left and center field-Mozeliak was quick to point out that it's anyone's game at this moment. "That's part of the plan, allowing a Lane Thomas or Tyler O'Neill to play. We are pretty excited internally about what we can do there," Mozeliak said. "Even Justin Williams, who had a lost year last year, he went back to Memphis and swung the bat well."

Mozeliak stated the easy appeal to correlate the pursuit of free agents to what you have in house. "It's easy to weave it into free agency. Sometimes, it's a one-year decision or multi-year decisions. Once you do the multi-year, it sets that course. So, it allows us to create some flexibility and build it this offseason," he offered about the internal machinations at work.

When Carlson's name was brought up, Mozeliak was hesitant to offer any concrete placement for his immediate future. He did not that it would be unwise to have him on the active roster and not be playing often. When talking about the hype around his talent, Mozeliak offered comparisons to the late Oscar Tavares and the current ace, Jack Flaherty, noting how you know what he represents when seen in camp.

One of the players not mentioned was Harrison Bader, who could be penciled in for center field on the first day or find himself back in a platoon role. Whatever foundation he built up in 2018, last year was slight undoing, at least offensively. Bader offered pop but little consistency and had trouble staying above the Mendoza line. Part of the intrigue that comes from internal competition is older ideas being played out and abandoned. Maybe Bader is one of those guys who needs to rebuild what he represents again.

Here's what I know. For the first time in years, two outfield spots aren't defined as January turns the corner for February. There are no real set in stone players out there. If Bader can hit enough, it's his spot. If O'Neill can stay healthy, he's a guy. If Thomas can show enough, he could steal a spot. Williams has an outside shot if he keeps it together.

O'Neill, for one, sounded more confident than ever at the podium after Mozeliak departed. He got a month to show what he could do with playing time and didn't disappoint, but his body continues to portray him. While he'd like to stop swinging at balls in the dirt or adjust his plan of attack at the plate, O'Neill knows what he is and what he isn't. What he is could be a power source for a team that finished near the bottom of the league in slugging percentage.

Mozeliak, at the moment, is keeping his roster options open. He's gambling that these group of young players is a better bet than paying Ozuna or Nicholas Castellanos. That's the gamble he seems to take somewhere in the field every single season.

The 2020 Cardinals who are picked to repeat as division winners are also undefined in many areas a month away from players reporting to Jupiter. Who's playing left field? Who's closing? Who is backing up Yadier Molina?

For me, the biggest gamble right now is leaning on unproven talent to fill a vital spot. It's a classic Mo gamble. This could pay off in a Carlson breakout, who could be the silver dollar in the President of Baseball Operation's pocket.

He's open to criticism and ready to dish on his motives. All the while, he's keeping some intrigue on the playing field.

After all, that's Mozeliak's greatest game.

