St. Louis Cardinals trade multiple pitchers

Pitcher Jordan Hicks was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, while Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton are headed to the Texas Rangers, according to reports.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday traded right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two minor league pitchers, the team announced Sunday.

Right-handed pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein will join the Redbirds and be assigned to Triple-A Memphis.

Robberse, 21, pitched in the MLB Futures Game earlier this month. The Netherlands native was signed by the Blue Jays in July 2019. In 18 starts, he has gone 3-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

Kloffenstein, 22, was the Blue Jays third-round draft pick in 2018. He has made 17 starts this season for the Fisher Cats at New Hampshire, going 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA. He’s struck out 105 this season.

Hicks, 26, was drafted by St. Louis in 2015 and was 1-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 8 saves this season in 40 games. He will become a free-agent following the 2023 season.

In addition to Hicks, pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton are headed to the Texas Rangers.

In exchange for Montgomery and Stratton, the Cardinals will receive infielder Thomas Saggase, right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby and left-handed pitcher John King. Texas will also receive another starter and reliever, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who first reported the trades.