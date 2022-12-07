Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals

According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina.

Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with the Chicago Cubs since 2016. Contreras signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent in 2009 and worked his way up through summer and minor league teams.

He made his MLB debut on June 19, 2016, playing catcher for the team. In his first major-league at-bat, he hit a two-run homer.

Contreras also played with the Chicago Cubs throughout the 2016 postseason, leading them to their first World Series Championship in 108 years. In Game 7, he drove in a run with a double to help the team to their win.

In 2022, he drove in 65 runs, hit 22 home runs, had a batting average of .243 and continued to dominate behind the plate for the team.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost their legendary catcher Yadier Molina as he retired after the 2022 season with first baseman Albert Pujolas. Molina spent his entire career with the team.

Molina ended the 2022 season and his career by breaking the MLB record of most starts as a starting battery with pitcher and best friend, Adam Wainwright.