Multiple outlets are reporting that former Cardinals' pitcher Michael Wacha has agreed to a one year contract with the New York Mets.

The New York Posts' Joel Sherman was the first one with news of the deal on Twitter.

Sherman is also reporting the team is expecting Wacha to fill out their rotation as the fifth starter.

Wacha broke onto the scene with the Cardinals as a rookie in 2013, and was a force for the eventual National League champions as a rookie. Wacha went 4-1 in the playoffs. Wacha had a 0.00 ERA in two NLCS starts against the Dodgers in 2013, and was named the series MVP.

In seven years with the Cardinals, Wacha compiled a 59-39 record with a 3.91 ERA and 759 strikeouts in 165 games.

Wacha's effectiveness took a steep decline in 2018 and 2019, partly due to injuries. In 2019, Wacha went 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 24 starts.

Wacha was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 2012 as a compensation pick after Albert Pujols left for the Angels in free agency.

Wacha's new manager in New York, Carlos Beltran, was actually a teammate with Wacha on that 2013 NL Champion team.

