Excitement builds for Cardinals post-season as tickets go on sale

Post-season tickets went on sale Friday online. They can be purchased at the box office starting Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals post-season tickets officially went on sale Friday, Sept. 16, and the excitement was already building at Busch Stadium. Cardinals fans are lining up to get their hands on tickets for what they expect to be a big weekend for Cardinals baseball.

“I got four tickets for today, and I got two tickets for tomorrow, and I'm waiting on a playoff,” Cardinals fan Kerri Wafford said.

Fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of history this weekend.

“Pujols' 700th would be good. Yadi's getting up there, and I haven't seen Wainwright yet this year. I'd like to see him, but I don't think I'm getting it today though,” Cardinals fan Paul Eckert said.

Many fans are first and foremost hoping to see Albert Pujols hit 700 career home runs.

“I want him to make it to 700. I would love for him to make it to 700. That's going to bring St. Louis out there. It's gonna put them out there. They are going to be so excited,” Wafford said.

Another fan, Dan McClain, said it was really special to see Pujols play his last year in the sport as a Cardinal.

“I love that Albert came back for his last season," he said. "You know, we've been going to games since I was a kid, and Albert time back here in 2006, when the stadium opened, got to see him here for the inaugural season. So it's good to have him back."

Fans are hoping to see a cardinals post season they’ll never forget.

“Very excited … Normally, we don't do as good when we have a better regular season coming in to the playoffs. So, hopefully, we'll change that,” Eckert said.

McClain said it could be a great post-season run.

“I think we're hitting our stride right now. So I think we're back to looking good and the team’s coming together, really excited with everything that Albert's doing. And Molina and Waino and, you know, Goldschmidt and everything Arenado is hitting. So, looking good,” McClain said.

But of course, no matter how it goes the fans say, they’ll always be there.

“I am a ride or die fan, so I’m going to go with them whether they lose or not,” Wafford said.

In-person ticket sales start Monday, Sept. 19. Purchase tickets online here.