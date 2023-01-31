Planning ahead? Single-game Cardinals tickets on sale Friday

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale.

ST. LOUIS — Planning ahead? Single-game tickets for the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals season are going on sale.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale. Tickets will start as low as $6.

Fans who want to purchase tickets to three or more games can take part in a special online ticket sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Multi-game and single-game sales will be available through the St. Louis Cardinals website. Single-game tickets on Friday will also be available at the Busch Stadium Box Office and via phone at 314-345-9000.

The Cardinals are set to kick off the 2023 season on March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium. Highlights from the home schedule include the Opening Day weekend series, three-game weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies and hosting eight of the 15 American League opponents.

The team will also have over 40 promotional dates for fans of all ages. Highlights include nine bobblehead giveaways, 20 different wearable items and a weekend honoring the 10th anniversary of the 2013 National League Championship team.

Find the full St. Louis Cardinals 2023 schedule, promotions and giveaways nights here.