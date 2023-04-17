Springfield Cardinals announce Adam Wainwright to start Wednesday

Adam Wainwright started the 2023 Major League Baseball season on the injured list with a strained groin.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals announced that Adam Wainwright would take the mound on Wednesday.

Wainwright started the 2023 Major League Baseball season on the injured list with a strained groin. He suffered the injury while working out in the weight room before the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

The 41-year-old was expected to be the Cardinals' opening-day starter but instead, was put on the injured list at the end of March. Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol said then Wainwright would be out "weeks," but did not give any further timetable.

He has since been out of the team's lineup and has slowly returned to bullpen sessions.

The Cardinals' double-A affiliate made the announcement Monday that Wainwright would take the mound on Wednesday against the Midland Rockhounds. It will be his first MLB rehab start.

Wainwright announced during the offseason that the 2023 season would be his last. Teammates and close friends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols retired at the end of the 2022 season.

