How to watch Blues and Cardinals on TV this week

With overlapping games, the TV schedule for the Blues and Cardinals is getting adjusted this week.

ST. LOUIS — It's a busy week on the St. Louis sports scene and the Blues and Cardinals will see their TV schedules adjusted a bit to fit everything in.

Bally Sports Midwest, the TV home for both the Blues and Cardinals, is moving two Blues games this week to Bally Sports Midwest Extra, formerly named Bally Sports Midwest Plus.

The Blues' April 12 game at 6 p.m. against the Boston Bruins and April 14 game at 6 p.m. against the Buffalo Sabres will be shown on Bally Sports Midwest Extra.

The Blues' April 14 game will begin on Bally Sports Midwest Extra and move to Bally Sports Midwest following Cardinals postgame coverage.

The Cardinals play the Royals at 6:45 p.m. on April 12 and the Milwaukee Brewers at 4:14 p.m. on April 14. Those games will be shown on the regular Bally Sports Midwest channel.

Bally Sports Midwest Extra is widely available on cable providers throughout the St. Louis region. You can also stream the games on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.

Here is channel information for some popular cable providers in the St. Louis area:

AT&T U-verse: Bally Sports Midwest - 1748, Bally Sports Midwest Extra - 1747

DirecTV: Bally Sports Midwest - 671, Bally Sports Midwest Extra - 671-1

Spectrum: Bally Sports Midwest - 824, Bally Sports Midwest Extra - 826

For a full list of Bally Sports channels in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Indiana, you can click here.