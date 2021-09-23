St. Louis brewers side with the Cards as they extend win streak in Milwaukee

The Cardinals have now won twelve straight games, inching closer to the record 14 set in 1935.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals mounted a comeback against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, marking their 12th win in a row, the longest streak in decades.

"Fingers crossed that we can push on and get there," Muti Munyati said of a chance at the playoffs. "We're just really excited about it."

While you might expect them to side with the team that pays homage to their craft, brewers inside Schlafly's Maplewood location raised a glass to the redbirds.

"Cardinals all the way. Hundred percent," Christopher Wolf said.

A brewer by trade, Wolf's a Cardinal by birth.

"I feel like sometimes we are kind of the underdog, you know," he said of St. Louis. "As someone who has been born and raised here, I take a lot of pride in the beer that we produce, the sports, and the feel."

As the Cards look ahead for a playoff spot, Schlafly staff is ready to cheer, and cheers, for the chance at a longer season.

"It's September, and we are ready for October baseball," lead brewer Jared Williamson said.

The Cardinals now take their hot streak to Chicago for a Friday doubleheader against the Cubs.

