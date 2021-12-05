We will see you in September: 2011 Cardinals World Series team to celebrate 10th anniversary

More than 25 former players and coaches are slated to return for the anniversary, including the hometown hero and World Series MVP, David Freese

ST. LOUIS — One of the most celebrated teams in the history of St. Louis sports is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, and the Cardinals are throwing a party to commemorate it.

The Cardinals will honor and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Series championship team on Sept. 18 at Busch Stadium before that night's game against the San Diego Padres.

The team said more than 25 former players and coaches from that 2011 squad including Chris Carpenter, Lance Berkman, Matt Holliday, Allen Craig, Kyle Lohse, Jaime Garcia, Jake Westbrook, Jason Motte, Kyle McClellan, Mitchell Boggs, Ryan Franklin, Miguel Batista, Nick Punto, Tyler Greene, Gerald Laird, Tony Cruz, Mark Hamilton, Adron Chambers, Shane Robinson, Bryan Augenstein, P.J. Walters, Skip Schumaker and of course hometown hero and World Series MVP David Freese are scheduled to be in attendance. Current Cardinals Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter and Adam Wainwright will also obviously be there to celebrate.

A pregame ceremony to honor the anniversary is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Busch Stadium as former players and coaches parade along the warning track on their way to home plate. The game starts at 6:15 that night.

The 2011 Cardinals went from 10 and a half games out of a playoff spot on Aug. 24, to clinching a wild card berth and eventually winning the franchise's 11th World Series title in seven games over the Texas Rangers.