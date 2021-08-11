Cardinals announce 2022 promotions schedule including season-long salute to Wainwright and Molina

The Cardinals are celebrating the last year of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina together with a number of giveaways spotlighting the battery

ST. LOUIS — It's never too early to start thinking about baseball season. The Cardinals have some fun things in store for fans at Busch Stadium next year, with a special focus on the team's long-time battery.

The Cardinals announced its 2022 promotions schedule on Wednesday, with 40 giveaways on deck for fans next season.

The highlight of the promotional schedule is a season-long salute to Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina in their last season as a battery together. Molina and Wainwright are both back on one-year deals, with Molina saying 2022 will be his final season.

Molina and Wainwright promotions in 2022 will include an adult mystery jersey (April 4), "YADI" tumbler (May 28), mystery championship replica rings (June 11), Wainwright bobblehead (Sept. 30), Molina bobblehead (Oct. 1) and canvas print (Oct. 2).

We've got your first look at a few 2022 promo items!



Full promo schedule 👉 https://t.co/vb3glC2D50 pic.twitter.com/XQjwxGAqkJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 17, 2021

Other highlights of the giveaway schedule include the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World Series championship team. There will be multiple promotions to celebrate that team including an adult embroidered 1982 V-neck jersey (Aug. 12), 1982 Bruce Sutter and Darrell Porter "final out" bobblehead (Aug 13) and 1982 mystery player championship rings (Aug. 14).

Some of the new giveaways for 2022 include a Cardinals cornhole bags giveaway (May 30) and adult Cardinals soccer jersey (Sept. 17).

The bobblehead giveaways for 2022 will be Mike Shannon (April 10), Nolan Arenado (April 30), a bobblehead TBD (Aug. 6) and a mystery Hall of Fame car parade bobblehead (Aug. 28).

For the full Cardinals 2022 season promotional schedule you can visit the team's website by clicking here.

Tickets for promotional games will go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.