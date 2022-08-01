Planning ahead? Check out the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 schedule

The Cardinals will face all 15 American League opponents for the first time ever.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals released their 2023 regular season schedule Wednesday including the London series and the Season Opener.

Major League Baseball released the league-wide 2023 regular season schedule, marking Thursday, March 30 as the Season Opener.

The Cardinals will open the year on March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium. This will mark only the third time since 2010 that the team opens the season in St. Louis.

This will also be the Cardinal's first-ever Opening Day series against an American League opponent.

A six-game homestead will kick off the season with three games versus Toronto (March 30, April 1-2) and three games against the Atlanta Braves (April 3-5).

This season, the team will face all 15 American League opponents for the first time, as part of the MLB's new balanced schedule.

Here are some of the highlights for the 2023 Cardinals season:

The Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs in London on June 24 and 25.

Two-game home-and-home series with the Kansas City Royals. (May 29-30 at Busch Stadium and Aug. 11 and 12 at Kauffman Stadium).

The longest homestand of 10 games over an 11-day span from July 27 through Aug. 6.

The most extended road trip will be 10 consecutive games from April 21 through April 30.

19 straight days of games from May 12 through May 30.

The final game of the season, at Busch Stadium, on Oct. 1 versus the Cincinnati Reds.

2023 Opening Day is our Home Opener!



Full schedule 📅 https://t.co/rT4qLEQfCa pic.twitter.com/K9KqHOfFXo — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 24, 2022

The Cardinals will announce game times, ticket pricing, promotions and ticket availability on a future date.

To view the complete 2023 regular season schedule, visit the St. Louis Cardinals website.