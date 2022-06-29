Adam Wainwright is hiding autographs around Busch Stadium

Keep your eyes open if you happen to be at Busch Stadium the day after an Adam Wainwright start...

ST. LOUIS — On your next trip to Busch Stadium, maybe keep an eye out for a special hidden treasure from the one and only, Adam Wainwright.

Wainwright took to Twitter on Monday ahead of his traditional "Day After Pitching Old Man Walk" around Busch Stadium to share some sight of the Cardinals' home, and leave a present for fans coming to the game later that night.

Wainwright hid a signed baseball somewhere in the stadium for a fan to find later that night.

He dated the ball and wrote "Scavenger Hunt #1" on it, so it seems this might be just the beginning of Wainwright's hide-and-seek with the fans.

Wainwright typically takes what he calls his "old man walks" on days after he pitches, both at home and on parks around baseball.

I'm hiding a signed baseball somewhere in the stands or in the stadium today during my DAPOMW Let's see who can find it.... pic.twitter.com/nt1VkxBBAN — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) June 28, 2022

This year he's checked out the green monster at Fenway Park, the press box at PNC Park and the Bernie Brewer slide at American Family Field.

On the mound, Wainwright is putting together another solid season for the Cardinals.

In 15 starts this season, Wainwright is 6-5 with a 3.07 ERA.

The 40-year-old is currently on a one-year deal for 2022, but has not committed to retiring after this season.