Best Buds: Budweiser releases special Wainwright/Molina cans for final year together with Cardinals

The special can release follows up Budweiser's original "Best Buds" ad campaign based around the duo's final season in baseball together.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It's going to be hard to find a more perfect encapsulation of St. Louis than the latest release from Budweiser.

The St. Louis beermaker debuted a new can design on Monday, honoring the longtime Cardinals battery of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

The can release follows up Budweiser's original "Best Buds" ad campaign based around the duo's final season in baseball together. Molina has announced 2022 will be his last year with Wainwright still undecided whether or not he'll keep pitching past this season.

The cans feature the likeness of both Wainwright and Molina on the classic red Budweiser background, along with a shot of the both of them celebrating Wainwright's complete game shut out in August of 2021.

Legends are brewed in the Lou. ​



Introducing our limited edition Waino and Yadi cans honoring their 17th and final season together. ​



Available in St. Louis and best enjoyed with your #BestBuds. pic.twitter.com/QST1udhVPp — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) July 25, 2022

There are other unique features on the can like an ode to Waino and Yadi, their nicknames, a "Best Buds" inscription, the number of seasons they've played together (17) and Busch Stadium in the background.

Budweiser said the cans will be available in the St. Louis area.

In their original ad campaign, Budweiser honored the pair of "Best Buds" with a career highlight reel as the pair approached the all-time games started as a battery record.

Molina has been on the IL since June 16 with knee inflammation and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico, but is expected to rejoin the team in early August.

The pair is still at 316 career starts together as a pitcher and catcher battery, and need nine more to break the all-time record of 324 held by the Tigers' Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.