All-Star Albert: Looking back on Albert Pujols' career All-Star Game memories

Albert Pujols is an All-Star for the final time in 2022. So let's look back on some All-Star memories from the Cardinals legend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — From his first appearance in the midsummer classic in 2001 to his final bow 21 years later, Albert Pujols has made a number of memories at the All-Star Game.

Pujols has said 2022 will be his final season and his final All-Star Game thanks to his inclusion as the commissioner's legacy selection.

So, let's take a look back on Albert's All-Star history.

Pujols had one of the best rookie seasons in baseball history in 2001 and was an All-Star as part of his NL Rookie of the Year campaign.

Pujols' first All-Star Game was a sendoff for MLB legends Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn, playing in their final All-Star Games.

Pujols walked in his lone plate appearance while playing second and third base in the game which was held in Seattle.

Pujols was an All-Star for the second time in 2003 but was a first-time participant in the Home Run Derby, and almost came home with the trophy.

The Cardinals' slugger made it to the finals of the Home Run Derby against the Angels' Garret Anderson but fell short by just one home run. Pujols actually hit the most total home runs in the 2003 event, slugging 26 bombs.

As for the game, Pujols got his first start in 2003, playing left field, and went 1-3 with an RBI.

The game was held at what was then called U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, home of the White Sox.

Pujols got his first All-Star start at first base in 2004 in Houston, and it was his best performance ever in a midsummer classic.

Pujols went 2-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. The American League went on to win the game, however, and Alfonso Soriano of the Yankees was named the MVP.

Pujols started the 2005 All-Star Game in Detroit at designated hitter for the National League, sharing the starting honors with teammates Jim Edmonds, David Eckstein and Chis Carpenter. Scott Rolen and Jason Isringhausen were also All-Stars for the Cardinals that season.

Pujols went 1-2 in the game.

Pujols started the 2006 All-Star Game for the National League in Pittsburgh, moving back to his standard first base slot.

For the game, Pujols went 0-3, his first 0-fer in an All-Star Game.

The 2007 All-Star Game is most notable for Albert Pujols not getting into the game in San Francisco.

With the Cardinals as the reigning World Series champions, Tony La Russa was managing the National League squad. And with the National League losing by one run in the ninth inning, La Russa opted not to use Pujols as a pinch hitter. The National League lost the game and Pujols was the only NL position player left on the bench.

Pujols did compete in the Home Run Derby in 2007, falling in the semifinals.

Pujols was a DH again for the NL in 2008 at Yankee Stadium.

He had another two-hit performance in the 15-inning game, going 2-3.

The 2009 All-Star Game was a special affair for Pujols and the Cardinals.

Held in St. Louis, Pujols was the king of the week. He started at first base and competed in the Home Run Derby.

Pujols made it through to the semifinals of his hometown derby, winning a swing-off to make it to the second round before falling just short of the finals. The Brewers' Prince Fielder ended up winning the home run crown at Busch Stadium.

Pujols was a hometown All-Star along with teammates Yadier Molina and Ryan Franklin, but did go 0-3 in the game.

Pujols started at first base in 2010 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, one of his future baseball homes.

He went 0-2 with a strikeout, but this was the first time Pujols had been part of a winning team in an All-Star Game.

The 2015 All-Star Game was the only time Pujols made the midsummer classic as a member of the Angels.

He competed in the Home Run Derby, making it to the second round in Cincinnati before falling to Joc Pederson.

Pujols went 0-2 in the game with a walk and a run.

2022

Pujols was named to the 2022 National League roster in his final year in the majors as a legacy selection from the MLB commissioner's office.

He competed in his final Home Run Derby, pulling off the first round upset over the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber before falling to the eventual champion Juan Soto in the second round.

Coming into the 2022 All-Star Game, Pujols holds a career .286 average with two doubles and three RBIs in his All-Star Game career.