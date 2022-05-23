2021 All-Star Alex Reyes to have shoulder surgery for Cardinals

Tommy John surgery in 2017 cost Reyes the most time on the injured list, but his shoulder also has been a consistent source of concern for the last few years.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announced on Monday that right-handed pitcher Alex Reyes is going to have shoulder surgery later this month.

The 27-year-old Reyes met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday. He wanted a second opinion about his ailing shoulder that has kept him on the injured list all season.

Reyes was shut down this month after he experienced renewed shoulder soreness.

Reyes has battled injuries for several years. Tommy John surgery in 2017 cost Reyes the most time on the injured list, but his shoulder also has been a consistent source of concern for the last few years.

From 2016 to 2020, Reyes pitched just 72 2/3 innings. He was made a full-time reliever last year, and he posted a 2.48 ERA in 72 1/3 innings.

Reyes converted his first 22 save opportunities in 2021 before soreness and wildness in the strike zone resulted in him eventually losing his closer job to Giovanny Gallegos. Reyes surrendered Chris Taylor’s game-ending homer in the NL Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reyes, who turns 28 in August, has a $2.85 million salary this season in the second of three arbitration-eligible years.