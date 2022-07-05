Cardinals' Goldschmidt, Arenado up for final vote to be All-Star Game starters

You can vote for the Cardinals' pair to start the All-Star Game through Friday at 1 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — With your help, a pair of Cardinals sluggers could secure starting spots in the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado are finalists at their positions entering Phase 2 of the All-Star Game vote.

In this phase, Goldschmidt and Arenado are up against just one other player at their position to determine the starter for the July 19 game.

Goldschmidt is up against New York Mets' slugger Pete Alonso. Arenado is up against San Diego Padres' star Manny Machado.

Fans can vote for the pair of Cardinals' finalists through 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Vote totals from the first phase of voting do not carry over.

You can vote for the All-Star finalists by clicking here.

The starters will be revealed on Friday night during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

As of Tuesday, Goldschmidt has the highest average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS in the National League. Alonso does have more home runs and RBIs than Goldschmidt, but the Cardinals' first baseman leads Alonso in almost every other statistical category.

Arenado and Machado are tight in their statistics for 2022, with Arenado leading in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays and Braves lead the way in finalists in each league, with six and five respectively.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were the top Phase 1 vote-getters in each league, and have already secured a spot in their league's starting lineups.

The pitchers and reserves for both the American and National Leagues will be determined through the players' ballot choices as well as picks from the Commissioner's Office. The complete All-Star rosters will be revealed during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show on Sunday at 4:30 CT on ESPN.