Cardinals announce Skip Schumaker as new bench coach, add assistant hitting coach

The announcement of Schumaker's hiring confirmed reports from earlier this month

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals made a reunion official Monday, announcing the hiring of Skip Schumaker as the team's new bench coach.

In addition to the return of Schumaker, the Cardinals also announced the hiring of Turner Ward as the team's new assistant hitting coach.

The announcement of Schumaker's hiring confirmed reports from earlier this month. Schumaker was the associate manager of the San Diego Padres and played for the St. Louis Cardinals before going on to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, and then became the Padres' first base coach.

He was on the World Series-winning team in 2011.

Mike Shildt and Oli Marmol were both bench coaches for the Cardinals before being promoted to manager.

Turner Ward's Major League coaching career started in 2013 as the assistant hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. His tenure in Arizona overlapped with Paul Goldschmidt's best offensive seasons.

In 2016, Ward became the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Two years later, he left that role to become the hitting coach of the Reds.

Ward also has managerial experience in the minor leagues and won a manager of the year award in the Double-A Southern League.

The new additions join the returning staff that includes pitching coach Mike Maddux, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd, hitting coach Jeff Albert, first base coach Stubby Clapp, third base coach Ron “Pop” Warner, and coach Willie McGee.

Earlier Monday, the team announced that tickets for the upcoming regular season will go on sale Friday.