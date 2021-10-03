Here are the 6 things the Cardinals will give fans during April games

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have released a schedule for six different giveaways for ticketed fans during the team’s opening month.
Although the season will begin with reduced capacity seating, the Cardinals will continue to offer a promotional schedule that will feature giveaways for 10,000 fans at every home game during the month of April.
The April promotional schedule begins with the 2021 Cardinals magnet schedule for the home opener on April 8. Other giveaways include a hall of fame car parade bobblehead, an adult puffy vest and a Jack Buck replica statue.
Check the Cardinals website for a full list of the April promotional schedule.
Last week, the Cardinals received approval to welcome fans back to Busch Stadium for the 2021 season.
To begin the season, up to 32% of capacity will be allowed at each game at Busch. The stadium has 46,000 seats, which means up to 14,720 tickets could be sold per game.
The organization will begin selling tickets for April home games soon, with season ticket holders getting the first opportunity for the first two games, the team said in a news release.
If availability allows, ticket on-sale dates for the general public will be determined and announced at a later date.
Several protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of fans, employees and players including:
- Socially-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.
- Masks required: Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Designated entry gates: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will not be permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.
- Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the ballpark.
- Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.