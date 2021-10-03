Here are the 6 things the Cardinals will give fans during April games

The team will offer a promotional schedule featuring giveaways for 10,000 fans at every home game

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have released a schedule for six different giveaways for ticketed fans during the team’s opening month.

Although the season will begin with reduced capacity seating, the Cardinals will continue to offer a promotional schedule that will feature giveaways for 10,000 fans at every home game during the month of April.

The April promotional schedule begins with the 2021 Cardinals magnet schedule for the home opener on April 8. Other giveaways include a hall of fame car parade bobblehead, an adult puffy vest and a Jack Buck replica statue.

🚨 GOOD NEWS 🚨



Promo items are back for 2021!



🔗https://t.co/vb3glC2D50 pic.twitter.com/FcGfZyQd9v — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 10, 2021

Last week, the Cardinals received approval to welcome fans back to Busch Stadium for the 2021 season.

To begin the season, up to 32% of capacity will be allowed at each game at Busch. The stadium has 46,000 seats, which means up to 14,720 tickets could be sold per game.

The organization will begin selling tickets for April home games soon, with season ticket holders getting the first opportunity for the first two games, the team said in a news release.

If availability allows, ticket on-sale dates for the general public will be determined and announced at a later date.

Several protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of fans, employees and players including: