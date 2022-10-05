Cardinals offense falls flat in series finale loss to Orioles

It was the 12th time in their first 31 games this season the Cardinals have been held to two runs or less.

ST. LOUIS — Thursday’s Game Report: Orioles 3, Cardinals 2

Steven Matz made only two mistakes among the 101 pitches he threw on Thursday, but that was more than the Cardinals’ offense could overcome.

The two mistakes from Matz were hit over the wall, and the inconsistent Cardinals offense produced only two runs in losing to the Orioles at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals lost two of the three games in the series against the Orioles and have lost four of their last five games overall.

It was the 12th time in their first 31 games this season they have been held to two runs or less.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had just three hits before Dylan Carlson homered with two outs in the seventh. A sacrifice fly from Nolan Arenado, following a hit-and-run single by Paul Goldschmidt, scored the second run in the eighth … A bloop single by Tyler O’Neill put the tying run on base with one out in the ninth, but he was doubled off first on a short fly ball to center field to end the game … O’Neill also struck out with the bases loaded in the fourth … Juan Yepez saw his hitting streak end at eight games to start his career as he was 0-of-3 with a walk … Albert Pujols fouled out and walked, dropping his average to .209.

On the mound: Both of the homers off Matz came with two outs, one in the second and the other in the seventh. After allowing just one homer in his first five starts, Matz has surrendered five in his last two starts. Matz also was charged with another run after Genesis Cabrera allowed a runner he inherited from Matz to score in the seventh. Matz struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

Key stat: O’Neill struck out twice and grounded into a double play before getting the bloop single in the ninth, his second hit in his last 19 at-bats. O’Neill has struck out nine times in his last 16 at-bats and 12 times in his last 21 at-bats.

Worth noting: Adam Wainwright cleared COVID protocols before the game and threw a bullpen session. It is likely he will start on either Saturday or Sunday … Paul DeJong joined the Memphis Redbirds in Norfolk and was 0-of-3 with one walk, which came in front of Nolan Gorman’s 13th homer of the year … As expected Edmundo Sosa was activated from the COVID IL before the game and Kramer Robertson was returned to Memphis … The Cardinals are 0-12 this season when trailing after seven innings.

Looking ahead: Jordan Hicks will pitch Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Giants at Busch Stadium.

