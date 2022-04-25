Cardinals call up Brendan Donovan, option Lars Nootbaar to Memphis

This season at Memphis, Donovan was hitting .298 with a home run, six RBI and three doubles in 16 games.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are shaking things up on their Major League bench.

On Monday, the team recalled infielder Brendan Donovan from Memphis and sent outfielder Lars Nootbaar down to AAA.

Donovan, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft. This season at Memphis, Donovan was hitting .298 with a home run, six RBI and three doubles in 16 games.

So far this year, Donovan has played left field, second base, third base and first base for Memphis.

Donovan's father was a deputy commander for the United States Army, and the newest Cardinal was born in Wurzburg, Germany. Donovan will be the franchise's seventh German-born player. Pitcher Edwin Jackson was the most recent German-born player for the Cardinals.

We have recalled INF Brendan Donovan from Memphis (AAA). Donovan will wear number 33.



OF Lars Nootbaar has been optioned to Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/TQ3F4dsqXs — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 25, 2022

Nootbaar, 23, has played in seven games for the Cardinals in 2022. He was hitting .125 with an OPS of .388 and one RBI. Nootbaar has played in 65 games for the Cardinals in his career.

Donovan will wear No. 33 for the Cardinals.