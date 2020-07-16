Cardinals release broadcast schedule

All 30 home games played in St. Louis will feature live Spanish radio broadcasts

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans will not be able to watch the 2020 season in person at Busch Stadium, but they’ll be able to watch it all on TV.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday every regular season game will either be broadcast on national or local television. FOX Sports Midwest will carry 55 of the Cards’ 60 games and FOX and ESPN will carry the other five games.

Dan McLaughlin, Jim Edmonds, Ricky Horton and Brad Thompson will call home games from the broadcast booth at Busch but will remain in St. Louis to call road games, a news release said. Jim Hayes, Scott Warmann and Erica Weston will serve as reporters and hosts for Cardinals Live. Tim McCarver has opted not to travel from Florida to broadcast Cardinals games.

All 30 home games played in St. Louis will feature live Spanish radio broadcasts, the release said.

To check out the complete broadcast schedule, check out the Cardinals website.

Looking forward to watching or listening to the #STLCards this year?



The full broadcast schedule is now available ➡️ https://t.co/auY6phMac7! https://t.co/zAIPPIzANA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 16, 2020