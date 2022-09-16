Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley throws third recorded immaculate inning in franchise history

Helsley was throwing heat on Friday night, and he made Cardinals history in the process.

ST. LOUIS — For the just the third time in recorded Cardinals history, a pitcher threw just nine pitches to strike out the side in order and complete an immaculate inning.

Helsley entered the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning of Friday night's ballgame, and struck out Kyle Farmer, Jake Fraley and Donovan Solano in succession on three pitches each to finish off the feat. It closed out the Cards' 6-5 win over the Reds.

According to the Cardinals, Bob Gibson in 1969 against the Dodgers and Jason Isringhausen in 2002 against the Brewers are the only other instances of immaculate innings for the franchise.

The #STLCards immaculate inning club:



Gibson in '69

Isringhausen in '02

Helsley '22

Albert Pujols also slugged his 698th career home run in the game, and put the Cardinals eight games in front of the Brewers for the division lead.