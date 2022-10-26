Hitting coach Jeff Albert, pitching coach Mike Maddux won't be back for Cardinals in 2023

The Cardinals have quite a few coaching positions to fill ahead of the 2023 season.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are not short of opening on their coaching staff heading into 2023.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced on Wednesday that hitting coach Jeff Albert, pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Brian Eversgerd will not return for the 2023 season.

Mozeliak said that the team was prepared to offer Albert a new contract, but he informed them of his desire to move on from the position. Mozeliak also said that Maddix was not fired or retiring, and that he decided to step down.

Maddux had been with the Cardinals since 2018, with Albert joining in 2019.

Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker accepted a job as the next manager of the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, so the Cardinals will have openings at bench coach, hitting coach, pitching coach and bullpen coach heading into the 2023 season.

Mozeliak also announced that starting pitcher Adam Wainwright has decided to return for the 2023 season, and that he has had conversations with third baseman Nolan Arenado about his opt-out and contract going forward. Mozeliak said he expects a resolution on Arenado's situation in the coming weeks.