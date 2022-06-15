Looking back on every no-hitter in St. Louis Cardinals history

With Miles Mikolas nearly joining a very exclusive list in 2022, we're looking back on every no-hitter in Cardinals history.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — In the 130-year history of the St. Louis Cardinals, no-hitters have been hard to come by.

Taking the start of the Cardinals as the year they joined the National League, 1892, the team has only seen nine no-hitters in its history, and no perfect games.

There have been quite a few close calls over the years. Most notably, Miles Mikolas (2022) and Michael Wacha (2013) coming up just an out short of history.

So, let's look back on every Cardinals no-hitter in franchise history.

Bud Smith entered his name in Cardinals history with a masterful performance against the San Diego Padres in 2001.

Smith twirled the Cardinals' second no-hitter in the past three seasons with his moment of glory at Qualcomm Stadium.

Smith threw 134 pitches, striking out seven and walking four to complete the feat.

Smith faced quite a few notable faces in the Padres' lineup including hall of famers Rickey Henderson and Tony Gwynn.

The no-hitter was the high point of Smith's career, as he only pitched in 27 games for the Cardinals across 2001 and 2002, logging a career ERA of 4.95. He did finish fourth in the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year voting, which teammate Albert Pujols won.

Jose Jimenez was another unlikely Cardinals hero when he threw his no-no in 1999 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In a pitching duel for the ages, Jimenez outdueled hall of famer Randy Johnson for Arizona, who tossed nine innings himself, striking out 14 and allowing just one run.

Jimenez completed his no-hitter on 101 pitches, striking out eight and walking two.

The Cardinals scored the only run in the game on a 2-out, ninth inning RBI single by Thomas Howard to drive in Darren Bragg.

Amazingly, Jimenez faced Johnson again just 10 days later, to similar results. Jimenez threw a complete game shut out against Arizona at Busch Stadium where he struck out nine and allowed just two hits in the Cardinals' 1-0 win.

Forsch became the only pitcher in Cardinals history to throw two no-hitters when he blanked the Montreal Expos in 1983.

As of 2022, this is still the last no-hitter thrown in St. Louis.

Forsch struck out six Expos, didn't walk any and hit hall of famer Gary Carter. Carter and Chris Speier were the only two Expos to reach base in the game, with Speier getting on thanks to an error by Cardinals third baseman Ken Oberkfell.

The Cardinals won the game 3-0.

Forsch, of course, is one of the best pitchers in Cardinals history, compiling a 163-127 record with a 3.67 ERA in 15 years in St. Louis and eventually being elected to the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Forsch's first no-hitter came against the Philadelphia Phillies, five years before his encore performance.

Forsch struck out three and walked two in this outing, as the Cardinals beat the Phillies 5-0.

Future hall of famer Ted Simmons was behind home plate catching Forsch for this no-hitter.

The greatest pitcher in Cardinals history finally got his one and only no-hitter on an August night in Pittsburgh at Three Rivers Stadium.

In the 13th season of his career, Bob Gibson had been waiting a while for his no-no.

Gibson struck out 10 Pirates and walked three in the Cardinals' 11-0 win. At the plate, Gibson also had three RBIs in the victory.

The future hall of famer would go on to rack up 3,117 career strikeouts and a 251-174 record with the Cardinals in 17 seasons. He won an MVP, two Cy Youngs and two World Series titles in his career.

Simmons was also behind the plate for this no-hitter.

Washburn threw the fourth no-hitter in Cardinals history with a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park, for the second no-hitter in as many days between the two teams.

Amazingly, future hall of famer Gaylord Perry no-hit the Cardinals on Sept. 17, beating Bob Gibson 1-0.

Washburn struck out eight Giants and walked five in his no-hitter.

Washburn had a solid career in the big leagues, playing nine of his ten seasons in St. Louis. He had a career 3.53 ERA and a 72-64 career record. He was a part of the Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team.

According to Baseball Reference, only 4,703 fans were in the stands in San Francisco to see the feat.

Warneke may not have generated a lot of swing and misses for his no-hitter, but he had the Cincinnati Reds putting the ball in play in all the right places.

Warneke no-hit the Reds at Crosley Field in late August of 1941, and only struck out two batters all game. He walked one Red and two others got on due to errors.

The Cardinals won the game 2-0, despite not having an RBI. Two runs scored on a seventh inning error by Reds center fielder Harry Craft.

Warneke had a 15-year MLB career, playing for the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. He had a 192-121 career record with a 3.18 ERA.

While his brother and hall of famer Jay, better known as Dizzy, may have been the more famous Dean, Paul had his day in the sun against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1934.

Dean shut down the Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, striking out six and walking just one in his no-no. There were no Cardinals errors in the game, so that one walk is all that stood between Dean and a perfect game.

The Cardinals won the game 3-0, with RBIs from Pepper Martin and Ripper Collins.

1934 was actually Dean's rookie season in the big leagues, and he went 19-11. His brother Dizzy won 30 games to combine for 49 wins for the pair.

In nine MLB seasons, Dean went 50-34 with a 3.75 ERA.

Dean's no-no broke a streak of 1,140 days between MLB no-hitters, which is still a record.

10 years before Dean threw his no-no, hall of famer Jesse Haines threw what the team designates as their first no-hitter.

Haines struck out five and walked three to beat the Boston Braves 5-0.

Hines pitched 19 years in the big leagues, 18 with the Cardinals. He won 210 games and had a career ERA of 3.64.

While it may not be included on the official ledger of Cardinals no-hitters, Breitenstein can technically say he was the first to ever do it in St. Louis.

Breitenstein no-hit the Louisville Colonels in his first career start in 1891. Breitenstein was actually a St. Louis native, born in 1869.

Since his accomplishment came with the St. Louis Browns of the American Association, who went on to become the Cardinals, his no-no is not recognized as an MLB no-hitter.

He would go on to throw another no-no in his career as well with Cincinnati, and spent 11 years in professional baseball, and St. Louis joined the National League in 1892.

But you may be wondering... How many times have the Cardinals themselves been no-hit?

- Hall of fame legend Christy Mathewson did it in St. Louis in 1901.

- Mel Eason no-hit the Cardinals with the Brooklyn Superbas at League Park in St. Louis in 1906.

- Horace "Hod" Eller no-hit the Cardinals with the Cincinnati Reds at Redland Field in Cincinnati in 1919.

- Don Cardwell of the Cubs no-hit the Cardinals at Wrigley Field in 1960.

- Hall of famer Gaylord Perry no-hit the Cardinals in 1968 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, the day before the Cardinals' Washburn collected his no-no.

- Hall of famer Tom Seaver no-hit the Cardinals as a Cincinnati Red in 1978 after failing to accomplish the feat as a New York Met.

- Fernando Valenzuela no-hit the Cardinals in 1990 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Valenzuela would go on to be a member of the Cardinals later in his career.

- Johan Santana threw the first no-hitter in Mets history, beating the Cardinals 8-0 in 2012 at Citi Field.