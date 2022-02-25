Cardinals release all-inclusive tickets for newly minted 'Freese's Landing'

One of the most iconic moments in Cardinals history is getting its own special seating section in Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — One of the most-famous moments in Cardinals history is lending its namesake to a seating section at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals announced on Friday that all-inclusive tickets for "Freese's Landing" are now on sale for the 2022 season.

Freese's Landing was formerly known as Homer's Landing, and is of course just beyond the center field berm where Cardinals third baseman David Freese launched his game-winning home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.

Tickets to Freese's Landing include and all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet and complimentary beer and soda.

St. Louis native Freese is scheduled to be back in town for an exclusive autograph and meet and greet opportunity for ticketholders on July 15.

Freese's Landing is presented by local company, 1st Phorm.

“As a St. Louis company, we are extremely excited to connect our brand to such an iconic moment and player in Cardinals history. And like David Freese, we are from St. Louis, and we are proud of it,” said 1st Phorm co-owner Sal Frisella.

Of course, the start of the 2022 MLB season is still in question due to an MLB lockout of players while negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. The league has given a Monday deadline for a deal to get done, or regular season games will start to be canceled.