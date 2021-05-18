What to expect now if you're going to a Cards game

The Cardinals say fully vaccinated fans don't need a mask

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are back home after a week on the road. As they take the field for this latest home stand, players will be greeted by more fans.

Starting Tuesday, the organization is roughly doubling capacity to 30,000 fans. Pod seating is still in place but will be spaced 3 feet apart instead of 6 feet.

The Cardinals are also relaxing its mask guidelines. The team said it's following CDC guidelines meaning fans who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask.

"Fans that are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless actively eating or drinking. We hope these relaxed policies will inspire those who have not received their vaccine to step up to the plate and do their part," the Cardinals said in a statement.