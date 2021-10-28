6 Cardinals named finalists for NL Gold Glove Awards in 2021

The Cardinals were one of the best defensive teams in baseball in 2021, and they have the Gold Glove finalists to prove it

ST. LOUIS — If you watched the Cardinals in 2021, you knew they had one of the best defensive teams in baseball. That was backed up Thursday with the announcement of the Rawlings Gold Glove finalists.

The Cardinals had six finalists for Gold Gloves in 2021, two-thirds of their starting lineup.

Catcher Yadier Molina, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, left fielder Tyler O'Neill and center fielder Harrison Bader were named finalists Thursday.

Molina will be going for his tenth Gold Glove, which would tie him with Johnny Bench for the most by a catcher in baseball history. Ivan Rodriguez has the most with 13. The Phillies' J.T. Realmuto and Pirates' Jacob Stallings were also named finalists.

Goldschmidt will be looking for his fourth Gold Glove and first with the Cardinals. The Braves' Freddie Freeman and Dodgers' Max Muncy were also named finalists.

Tommy Edman will be looking for his first Gold Glove. Former Cardinal and current Brewer Kolten Wong and Braves' Ozzie Albies were also named finalists.

Arenado will be seeking his ninth career Gold Glove in 2021. The Padres' Manny Machado and Rockies' Ryan McMahon were also named finalists.

O'Neill will be looking to repeat as a Gold Glover in 2021 after taking home the award in 2020. The Diamondbacks' David Peralta and Dodgers' A.J. Pollock were also named finalists.

Bader will be looking for his first Gold Glove Award in 2021. The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds and Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. were also named finalists.

This year's winners will be announced on Nov. 7.