Cardinals to highlight diversity efforts on Jackie Robinson Day, throughout 2022 season

The team has plans to highlight diversity and inclusion efforts on the annual Jackie Robinson Day, and throughout the 2022 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — On the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier, the St. Louis Cardinals are celebrating the legacy of No. 42.

The team has plans to highlight diversity and inclusion efforts on the annual Jackie Robinson Day, and throughout the 2022 season.

The Cardinals will be in Milwaukee to play the Brewers on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15). Robinson broke the color barrier on April 15, 1947.

Cardinals players and coaches will all wear the No. 42 on April 15, and for the first time, the number will be Dodger Blue on the Cardinals' uniforms. The Cardinals will also have "42" patches on caps and jersey sleeves for the game.

The Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum will offer a 42% discount for all fans buying museum tickets between April 15 and April 17. The museum is offering a new display that tells the stories of Black St. Louisans who have been playing baseball in our town since the 1800s. The display highlights the St. Louis Black Stockings, St. Louis Giants and St. Louis Stars.

The Cardinals and Schnucks grocery stores are continuing their partnership of raising funds for Jackie Robinson Foundation scholarships by auctioning off a Cardinals No. 42 jersey worn on Jackie Robinson day.

The Cardinals are also highlighting their various diversity, equity and inclusion efforts over the years, including the renovation of Stars Park Field at Harris-Stowe State University, the team's DEI committee founded in 2018 and the Spanish language outreach from the club, including the radio broadcast of every 2022 game in Spanish.

For more information, click here.