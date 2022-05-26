Cardinals send Hicks to IL, activate Molina from bereavement list

The Cardinals have some moving parts to their roster heading into a big weekend series against the Brewers.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are shuffling their roster ahead of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium this weekend.

The team announced on Thursday it had moved pitcher Jordan Hicks to the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor injury, retroactive to May 25. In a corresponding move, righty Jake Woodford was recalled from Triple A Memphis.

Hicks had been in the starting rotation for the Cardinals in 2022, going 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA in 28 and two-thirds innings so far this season. Hicks had been struggling to go deep into games during his time as a starter this year.

The Cardinals also made a few more moves, sending pitcher Junior Fernandez to Memphis and recalling reliever Kodi Whitley and activating catcher Yadier Molina from the bereavement list and optioning catcher Ivan Herrera back to Triple A.

We have made the following roster moves:



C Yadier Molina has been activated from the Bereavement List.



RHP Kodi Whitley and RHP Jake Woodford have been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



RHP Jordan Hicks (right forearm flexor) has been placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to 5/25. pic.twitter.com/Ne2OXW8Osy — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 26, 2022

The Associated Press reported that Molina’s son injured his arm playing baseball in Puerto Rico and had surgery Tuesday morning, prompting Molina's brief stay on the bereavement list.

The Cardinals open a 4-game series with Milwaukee on Thursday at Busch Stadium. The Brewers lead the Cardinals by three-and-a-half games in the NL Central heading into the series.