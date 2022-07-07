Cardinals prospects Walker, Winn named to 2022 All-Star Futures Game roster

Good friends Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have been crushing it this year in double-A. Now the prized prospect pair for the Cardinals is headed to the Futures Game.

ST. LOUIS — Two of the biggest names in the Cardinals pipeline are about to take center stage at the prospect event of the year.

Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have been named to the National League roster for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game as part of MLB's All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Walker, a 20-year-old third baseman, is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com. In 66 games at double-A Springfield so far this season, Walker is hitting .310 with a .920 OPS, seven home runs and 31 RBIs.

Winn, a 20-year-old shortstop, was originally drafted by the Cardinals as a two-way player out of high school in Texas. At high-A Peoria and double-A Springfield this season, Winn is hitting .297 with an .861 OPS, seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. Winn recently entered the top 100 of MLB.com's top prospect list, slotting in at No. 91.

5 On Your Side recently went to Springfield to interview the dynamic duo about their Major League dreams, and what kind of scouting report they'd put together on each other.

“If you’re gonna pitch to him, I think you got to be perfect and even if you are perfect you’ve got to hope for a little bit of luck. Honestly just because he’ll hit anything really," Winn said of Walker. "You think you can sneak a high fastball by him and he’ll just do what he did last night and walk it off. So I personally wouldn’t know what to throw to him. And I’m very confident on the mound and I wouldn’t know what to throw to him.”

“His arm definitely does stick out, but if you see BP he has some power to him, too," Walker said of Winn. "People don’t think he would have any but when he gets into a ball it goes really far. So I think that’s a little sneaky, dark horse tool of his. But he’s an all-around guy. He can hit, field, obviously great arm and really fast, but I think is power that people don’t know about too well.”

While the pair is still just in double-A now, they have big dreams of climbing the ladder to St. Louis, together.

“I think it would be something really fun to watch. It’s like Yadi and Pujols coming up and playing so long together… and Waino. I think me and Jordan coming up through the ranks together, he’s a little bit ahead of me, but I think in the long run we’ll have a lot of games together under our belt. That’ll be a lot of fun for the fans and a lot of fun to play, too," Winn said.

"He’s a great dude and a really good friend. So traveling up the system with him would be a dream come true. Then hitting the league with him, that would be something different that would be really special," Walker said.

The seven-inning Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 16 at 6 p.m. on Peacock and SiriusXM. MLB Network will re-air the game starting at 7:30 p.m.