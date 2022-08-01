Reports: Cardinals acquire starter Jose Quintana from Pirates

The Cardinals have reportedly made a move inside the division to help stabilize their rotation.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have reportedly made a move to bolster their starting rotation ahead of the playoffs.

ESPN's Jeff Passan, along with other MLB insiders, are reporting the Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire lefty starter Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Quintana, 33, is 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA for the Pirates this season, with a 2.87 strikeout to walk ratio.

Quintana is an 11-year major league veteran, who has made stops with the White Sox, Cubs, Angels, Giants and Pirates. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

It is not yet known for sure what the Cardinals would send to Pittsburgh in exchange for Quintana. MLB reporter Francys Romero has tweeted that pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospect Malcolm Nunez are heading to the Pirates in exchange for Quintana.

The Cardinals' rotation is in need of innings after injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who were expected to be key contributors in the top five this season.

The Cardinals have also been linked to Washington Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto in trade rumors, with many experts believing it to be down to the Cardinals, Dodgers or Padres if Soto is dealt.