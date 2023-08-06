Cardinals lose to Rockies Sunday

It was only the sixth time in 18 seasons at Busch 3 that the Cardinals lost a game 1-0 in which they had eight or more hits.

ST. LOUIS — Sunday’s Game Report: Rockies 1, Cardinals 0

Any time a team loses a game 1-0, it usually happens because of one of two reasons. Either the opposing starting pitcher had a dominating day, or the offense failed to come up with a key hit when it was needed.

The Cardinals learned that first-hand again on Sunday.

Despite getting eight hits, despite having the bases loaded twice with one of their best hitters at the plate, despite having the would-be tying run at least on second base in four consecutive innings, they failed to score and lost to the Rockies at Busch Stadium.

Former Cardinal Austin Gomber allowed six of the hits through six innings.

“We let him off the hook,” said manager Oli Marmol.

The Cardinals left 15 runners on base, their most in a game since 2018, as they lost two of the three games in the series to the Rockies, the only team in the NL with a worse record than the Cardinals.

Here is how Sunday’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals two best scoring chances came in the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked to load the bases before Tyler O’Neill, hitting in the fourth spot, grounded out to end the inning. In the eighth, Paul Goldschmidt flied to center to leave the bases stranded … They also had the would-be tying run on second in the sixth and seventh and finished the game 0-of-9 with a runner in scoring position and were just 3-of-27 in the series against the last-place Rockies with a runner on second or third.

On the mound: Zack Thompson got the start in the bullpen game and struck out a career-high eight hitters over his four innings of work in which he only allowed two hits. He still was the hard-luck loser as Colorado’s only run scored in the third on a leadoff double, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly … The Rockies had only three hits the rest of the game.

Key stat: Ths was only the second time in franchise history the Cardinals were shut out at home by the Rockies and the first time in 60 games at Busch 3 (since 2006). Their only other shutout loss to the Rockies in St. Louis was a 7-0 game on June 30, 2005 at Busch Stadium 2.

Worth noting: The Cardinals lost their first home series to the Rockies since 2009 … It was their ninth shutout loss of the year … They were 3-7 on the homestand and fell back to 15 games under .500 for the season at 49-64. Their low-water mark of the season was 16 games below .500 after the game on July 7 … This was only the fifth time in 235 games the Cardinals have been shut out by the Rockies … At Memphis, Luken Baker hit his 30th and 31st home runs of the year, the most in the minor leagues. His 89 RBIs are the second most in all of the minors … Ryan Helsley was set to begin what likely will be a several game rehab assignment on Sunday night for Springfield.

Looking ahead: After a day off on Monday, the Cardinals will begin at three-game series on Tuesday night against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Miles Mikolas is the scheduled starter.

