Reports: Marlins hire Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as next manager

Skip is on the move for the manager job down in Miami.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be in the market for a new bench coach come 2023.

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald's Craig Mish and others reported that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker had been named the next manager of the Miami Marlins.

Schumaker returned to the Cardinals in 2022 to be the bench coach under first-year manager Oliver Marmol. He had spent time before that as a coach in the San Diego Padres organization.

Schumaker had an 11-year career in the major leagues as an outfielder and second baseman, spending eight years in St. Louis from 2005 to 2012. As a Cardinal, Schumaker hit .288 and won a World Series with the team in 2011.

BREAKING : The Miami Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker as their next Manager per source. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 25, 2022

Schumaker will be neighbors with the Cardinals come spring training though, with the Marlins and Cardinals sharing the facility at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.