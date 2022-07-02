Cardinals announce minor-league managers, coaches for 2022 season

The Cardinals have set their coaches for the 2022 minor league season, while the lockout still looms over the Majors.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announced their 2022 coaching staffs for their minor league teams on Wednesday, in addition to their player development and medical personnel for the upcoming season.

Five of the managers will be returning to their same team from 2021 – Ben Johnson at Triple A Memphis, Jose Leger at Double A Springfield, Roberto Espinosa at the Florida Complex League and Fray Peniche at the Dominican Summer League.

New managers in the organization will be Patrick Anderson at high A Peoria and Gary Kendall at low A Palm Beach. Anderson will replace Chris Swauger, who left the organization after eight years as a coach or manage to take a job with the Braves organization, while Kendall replaces Jose Leon.

Jose Oquendo will serve as Coordinator of Instruction with Tim Leveque returning as senior pitching coordinator and Russ Steinhorn as hitting coordinator. Former Cardinals Ryan Ludwick and Jason Isringhausen will serve as special advisors.

The following is a complete listing of the Cardinals 2022 minor league staffs and player development assignments:

Memphis – Ben Johnson manager, Dernier Orozco pitching coach, Brandon Allen, hitting coach

Springfield – Jose Leger manager, Darwin Marrero pitching coach, Tyger Pederson hitting coach

Peoria – Patrick Anderson manager, Edwin Moreno pitching coach, Willi Martin hitting coach

Palm Beach – Gary Kendall manager. Giovanni Carrara pitching coach, Kedeem Octave hitting coach

Complex league – Roberto Espinosa manager, Rick Harig pitching coach, Bernard Gilkey hitting coach

DSL – Frey Peniche manager, BillyVillanueva pitching coach, Erick Almonte hitting coach

Instructors

Coordinator of Instruction – José Oquendo^

Senior Minor League Pitching Coordinator – Tim Leveque*

Minor League Hitting Coordinator – Russ Steinhorn*

Asst. Minor League Pitching Coordinator – Dean Kiekhefer^

Jupiter Complex Pitching Coordinator – Rick Harig^

Asst. Minor League Hitting Coordinator – Daniel Nicolaisen^

Medical Coordinator – Chris Whitman

Strength & Conditioning Coordinator – Frank Witkowski

Rehabilitation Coordinator – Victor Kuri

Performance Specialist Rehab – TBD

Technology Integration – DC MacLea

Performance Specialist – Ross Hasegawa

D.R. Medical Coordinator – Pedro Betancourt