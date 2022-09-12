Magic number watch: Here's what the Cardinals have to do to win the NL Central

It's magic number season in St. Louis! The Cardinals are closing in on an NL Central crown and we're tracking what's needed to clinch the division.

ST. LOUIS — You know it's getting serious when St. Louis starts talking about "magic numbers". That time is here again for the Cardinals, as the regular season is winding down and October baseball is right around the corner.

Thanks to a second-half surge, the Cardinals have given themselves a nice lead in the NL Central, but the job isn't finished quite yet.

The most likely scenario for the Cardinals is an NL Central title, and then on to face the third wild card team, likely the San Diego Padres or Milwaukee Brewers in the best-of-three Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Here's a look at where things stand as the Cardinals try to hold off the Brewers to win a division crown and punch their ticket to the 2022 postseason.

This story will be updated daily as games are completed and the standings change.

Sept. 12

At the start of play on Sept. 12, the Cardinals are still in a comfortable position to win the NL Central, eight games ahead of the Brewers.

Their magic number sits at 14, meaning any combination of 14 Cardinals wins or Brewers losses gets them into the postseason as the NL Central champion.

Entering play on Sept. 12, Fangraphs puts the Cardinals' odds of winning the NL Central at 98.8%, but with just a 3.8% chance to win the World Series. Baseball Reference gives the Cardinals a 99.6% chance to win the division.