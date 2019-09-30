ST. LOUIS — While the Cardinals are gearing up for the Division Series against the Braves, fans can start snagging their seats for a potential National League Championship Series showdown.

Tickets for the potential NLCS games go on sale this Wednesday, Oct. 2 at noon St. Louis time.

Depending on how the Cardinals do in the NLDS, there could be up to four games at Busch Stadium from Oct. 11-19. Here are the two possibilities:

If the Cards advance to play the Dodgers, they would host NLCS Games 3, 4 and 5 at Busch on Oct. 13, 15 and 16

If the Cards advance to play the Nationals or Brewers, they would host NLCS Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 at Busch on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19

Fans can buy tickets at cardinals.com and by phone at 314-345-9000. All individual tickets will be delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.

Tickets for the upcoming series against the Braves are on sale now. For more information on those tickets, click here.

