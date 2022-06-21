Nolan Gorman makes Cardinals history against Brewers

The Cardinals' young slugger had a game on Tuesday night in Milwaukee that no rookie in franchise history can claim.

MILWAUKEE — Nolan Gorman did something on Tuesday night in Milwaukee that not even Albert Pujols or Stan Musial can claim in their rookie years with the Cardinals.

In fact, the young slugger's feat was the first time it had been done by a rookie in Cardinals history.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Gorman is the first rookie and youngest player in Cardinals history (22 years, 42 days) with four hits and two home runs in a single game.

Gorman went 4 for 4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs in the Cardinals' 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

The rookie blasted his first homer of the game in the fourth inning off Chi Chi Gonzalez. That blast was a towering shot to center field that went an estimated 428 feet.

(H/T @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/YQcmj11I6i — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 22, 2022

Gorman's second blast of the game came in the seventh inning off reliever Miguel Sanchez. That one was a rocket into the Cardinals' right field bullpen. At an estimated 396 feet, it's his shortest of the season, and the only home run from the rookie's six so far not to travel at least 400 feet.

According to Statcast, Gorman has launched home runs of 449, 403, 424, 440, 428 and 396 feet so far this season. That's good for an average home run distance of 423 feet.

For the season, the 22-year-old second baseman is hitting .280 with six home runs, 17 RBIs and an OPS of .866 in 93 at-bats.