Watch: Nolan Gorman's family gets emotional after prospect's first hit for Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — A Major League debut never gets old.

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman had a memorable one on Friday night in Pittsburgh for him and his family.

The Cardinals' slugger of a prospect has been on fans' radar for quite a while, and finally got the call to the show after hitting 15 home runs in just 34 games to start the season at Triple-A Memphis this year.

Gorman was inserted right into the lineup for his first game, playing second base, batting sixth and wearing No. 16.

In his first at-bat, Gorman made sure he got the weight of getting his first hit off his shoulders right away. Gorman singled on a 1-2 pitch from Pirates starter Zach Thompson in the second inning right through the shifted Pittsburgh defense.

The Apple TV+ camera shifted over to Gorman's family in the stands as they celebrated and were visibly emotional with the moment.

Later on in the broadcast, Apple TV+ reporter Brooke Fletcher interviewed Gorman's family.

"I'm not an emotional person and ... wow," his mom, Jennifer, said.

"I've been locked in for 19 years watching my grandson play baseball. It's just been a dream. And it came true," his grandfather, Tom, said.

"I can't think of any dream you could have that could be any better than this," his grandmother, Anna, said.

Gorman went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored in his debut as the Cardinals won the game 5-3.

The Cardinals are set for another big debut on Saturday, with pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore set to get the start on the mound.

Liberatore and Gorman are actually childhood friends, playing on baseball teams and growing up together in Arizona.