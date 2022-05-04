Looking for opening day tickets? Cardinals caution fans to only buy from reliable sources

The Cardinals take on the Pirates Thursday at Busch Stadium. First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals opening day is Thursday and if you're looking to get some tickets to the game at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals do have a warning for you.

They're advising fans to only buy opening day tickets from a trusted and reliable source. In a release Tuesday, the organization said the only places to get verified tickets from are cardinals.com, the Busch Stadium box office and Stubhub.

"Other points of purchase are not necessarily reliable," said the Cardinals in the release.

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium Thursday. Before the gates open, fans can stop by the official opening day pep rally at Ballpark Village. Then, gates open at noon at Busch Stadium, with the first pitch at 3:15 p.m.

What can I bring in?

If you're going to the home opener, or any Cardinals game this season, here are some things to know about what you can bring inside:

- Fans can bring in bags, purses and soft-sided coolers not exceeding 10-inch by 10-inch by 8-inch, food, non-alcoholic beverages in factory-sealed plastic bottles no larger than two liters, empty cups, mugs or plastic bottles.

- Bags will be searched upon entry to Busch Stadium.