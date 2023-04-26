St. Louis Cardinals option Jordan Walker, sign Taylor Motter to Major League contract

In 73 at-bats, Jordan Walker had 20 hits, two home runs and a .274 batting average.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals sent their top prospect back to the minor leagues Wednesday.

The Cardinals announced they have optioned Jordan Walker to the Memphis Redbirds, the team's triple-A team.

Walker has been in and out of the Cardinals lineup after making the opening day roster and a record-tying start to his Major League career.

The 20-year-old had a 12-game hit streak to begin his Major League Baseball career. He tied Eddie Murphy who also had a hit in 12 consecutive games in 1912.

In 73 at-bats, Walker had 20 hits, two home runs and a .274 batting average.

Walker skipped triple-A in his quick ascent to the major leagues, going from double-A Springfield last year to the MLB roster on opening day.

As part of Wednesday's announcement, the Cardinals have signed Taylor Motter to a Major League free-agent contract.

Motter signed a minor league deal with the team back in November 2022 and made the opening day roster after an impressive spring training. He appeared in seven games hitting .222 across 20 plate appearances.

The 33-year-old was designated for assignment on April 23 when Paul DeJong was activated off the injured list and returned to the team. Motter cleared waivers and was sent to the Memphis Redbirds.

St. Louis sits in last place of the National League Central with a record of 9-15. The team will play the third game out of four in a series against the San Francisco Giants at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.