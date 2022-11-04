Cardinals tease 'Ozark' themed game with puzzle contest to win tickets

The Missouri-inspired Netflix show has the Cardinals coming up with some unique promotions.

ST. LOUIS — Most Cardinals fans would hope the 2022 baseball season has a happier disposition to it than the ongoing final season of "Ozark" on Netflix.

The drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney is set at the Lake of the Ozarks in southwestern Missouri, and has become one of Netflix's biggest hits.

Currently in its fourth and final season, Part 1 of Season 4 was released in January. Part 2 of Season 4 is set to release on Netflix on April 29.

On April 26, the St. Louis Cardinals are teasing an "Ozark" night at Busch Stadium.

The team has been tweeting out coded messages on Twitter, much like the symbols that appear at the beginning of every episode of "Ozark", teasing elements that will appear during the show.

You can attempt to answer the Cardinals' puzzles, and in return be qualified to win tickets to the upcoming "Ozark" game at Busch Stadium.

Love Ozark? Love the Cardinals?



Solve this puzzle for your chance to win 2 tickets to the upcoming @Netflix Ozark Game!



Solve the puzzle ➡️ https://t.co/2C87BcGIg0 pic.twitter.com/F1f7Gmdgbj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 14, 2022