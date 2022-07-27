Classes with 'The Wizard': Cardinals fans can now turn two with Ozzie Smith at Busch Stadium

Did you ever daydream about turning a double play with Ozzie Smith at Busch Stadium? Well, here's your chance.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Did you spend days in the backyard as a kid trying to emulate the Cardinals' wizard at shortstop, Ozzie Smith? Well, now you could live out a dream alongside him.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced a new "turn two with Ozzie" fan experience at Busch Stadium.

It's an hour-long experience where fans will receive up-close fielding demonstrations from the legend himself. Fans will also get to two double plays with Smith and receive professional photos of your experience afterward.

As part of the package, fans will also get an autographed ball from the 13-time Gold Glover and National Baseball Hall of Famer, an individual photo alongside Smith, and a voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Cardinals game at Busch Stadium.

There will be four one-hour sessions available to register for on Monday, Aug. 8, and Monday, Sept. 26.

The experience will cost you $510 and space will be limited for each session.

For more information on how to register, you can visit the Cardinals' website by clicking here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.