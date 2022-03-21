Cardinals claim lefty pitcher 'Packy' Naughton off waivers

In seven games in the Majors last year for the Angels, Naughton had a 6.35 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched over seven games.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals added another arm to their stash of pitchers ahead of the 2022 season.

The team announced on Monday it had claimed left-handed pitcher Patrick "Packy" Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Naughton, 25, is on the Cardinals' 40-man roster which is now full.

Naughton was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round of the 2017 draft out of Virginia Tech University. The Reds traded him to the Angels in 2020 for outfielder Brian Goodwin.

In seven games in the Majors last year for the Angels, Naughton had a 6.35 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched over seven games. He started five games for Los Angeles.

Naughton will join a group of Cardinals pitchers on the 40-man roster that includes, Genesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Steven Matz, T.J. McFarland, Miles Mikolas, Johan Oviedo, Freddy Pacheco, Johan Quezada, Alex Reyes, Angel Rondon, Drew VerHagen, Brandon Waddell, Adam Wainwright, Jake Walsh, Kodi Whitley, Nick Wittgren, Jake Woodford and T.J. Zeuch.

Naughton will wear number 93. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 21, 2022

Flaherty and Reyes are expected to begin the 2022 season on the injured list.

Naughton joins outfielder Corey Dickerson as recent acquisitions by the Cardinals. The team signed Dickerson to a 1-year deal in the first week of Spring Training.

Dickerson is an outfielder by trade, but could play a role as the team's designated hitter, with the DH coming to the National League fulltime in 2022.

In nine years in the Majors, Dickerson has played for six different teams. He most recently was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second half of the 2021 season.

In 3,489 at-bats, Dickerson has 128 home runs, 416 RBI, a .283 average and .815 OPS.

Dickerson was an all-star in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Rays and won a Gold Glove in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.