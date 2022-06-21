Goldschmidt in the lead at first base, other Cardinals trailing in latest All-Star voting update

It's looking good for Goldy so far, but other Cardinals need some help as All-Star game balloting continues. Here's where the voting stands.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A number of Cardinals players will need a bit of help to get to the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles before the voting closes on June 30.

If the voting ended with the update on June 21, only two Cardinals would advance to the second round of starter voting.

Paul Goldschmidt currently leads all NL first basemen in voting with 930,441 votes, comfortably ahead of the second-place first baseman, the Mets' Pete Alonso with 602,321 votes.

Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado is currently in the second spot at his position with 581,363 votes. Padres third baseman Manny Machado is in the lead with 969,582 votes.

Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman may be one of the most valuable players in baseball in 2022, but he'll need some help to get to the All-Star Game. Edman (277,699 votes) is currently fourth in the voting behind the Dodgers' Trea Turner (811,839 votes), the Braves' Dansby Swanson (599,251 votes) and the Mets' Francisco Lindor (521,489 votes).

A pair of Cardinals legends in their final season are getting some support on the ballot, too.

Send our stars to the 2022 All-Star Game!



⭐️ Vote 5x a day

⭐️ Vote #STLCards

🗳️ https://t.co/8EZhynYoGy pic.twitter.com/nh9IGIBYdc — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 8, 2022

Catcher Yadier Molina (454,685 votes), who is currently on the injured list, is sitting in third place in the NL voting behind the Cubs' Willson Contreras (801,630 votes) and the Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (471,921 votes).

Designated hitter Albert Pujols (344,248 votes) is also in third place in the voting at his position, behind Bryce Harper of the Phillies (1,059,433 votes) and William Contreras of the Braves (584,630 votes).

Here's how things shape up after the 1st All-Star Ballot update 👀 pic.twitter.com/hODPbc0yEr — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2022

Rookie Nolan Gorman cracked the top 5 in the NL second baseman vote, with 214,383 votes, and Harrison Bader snuck into the top 10 in outfield voting with 256,126.

The top vote-getters after this first phase of voting in each league will earn starting spots in the All-Star Game. After that, the top two vote-getters at each position not occupied by that overall top vote-getter, will head to the second round of voting. Fans will pick between those two finalists to determine the starters.

You can vote in the first phase on MLB.com through 2 p.m. on June 30. You can vote up to five times a day.

As of the first ballot check-in, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts are the leading vote-getters in each league.