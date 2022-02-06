Where Paul Goldschmidt's hitting streak ranks in Cardinals history

Paul Goldschmidt has been a hit machine for the Cardinals over the past month, but where does his hitting streak fit in franchise history?

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is the hottest hitter in baseball entering June, and his hit streak is approaching some of the longest in team history.

Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 24 games on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs with a third-inning double. He has a hit in every game he's registered an at-bat in since May 7.

Through play on May 31, Goldschmidt is hitting .438 with a 1.367 OPS, 13 doubles, nine home runs and 39 total hits during the hitting streak.

So, where does Goldschmidt's streak stack up among some of the longest in Cardinals history?

Here's a look.

According to the Cardinals, Goldschmidt's streak is tied for the fourth-longest for the franchise since 1963.

Albert Pujols had a 30-game hitting streak in 2003, Lou Brock had a 26-game hitting streak in 1971, Joe McEwing had a 25-game hitting streak in 1999 and Joe Torre had a 24-game hitting streak across the 1970-1971 seasons.

As far as the longest hitting streaks in Cardinals history go, Goldy has some work to do.

Rogers Hornsby has the longest hitting streak in Cardinals history at 33 games in 1922. That's tied for the 19th-longest streak in baseball history.

In 1950, Stan Musial had a 30-game hitting streak, which along with Pujols' equal streak in 2003 is tied for the 37th-longest streak in baseball history.

As far as on-base streaks go, Goldschmidt's 38 in a row as of Thursday, June 2 is tied for the 12th-longest on-base streak for the Cardinals since 1955, according to the team. Vince Coleman holds the longest such streak since 1955 with 50 straight games reaching base in 1987.

The longest hitting streak in baseball history of course belongs to Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees, who got a hit in 56 straight games in 1941.