Cardinals' Goldschmidt named NL Player of the Week for second time this season

ST. LOUIS — It may have been a short week because of All-Star Week festivities, but Paul Goldschmidt made the most of it for the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in his team's series against the Cincinnati Reds the previous week.

Goldschmidt hit four home runs, racked up seven RBIs, a .462 average and had a 1.885 OPS in St. Louis' three games in Cincinnati following the All-Star break.

The Cardinals' first baseman is riding a streak of four consecutive multi-hit games and has homered in four straight games as well.

Goldschmidt also homered in the first inning of the 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, earlier in the week.

This is the second time Goldschmidt has won NL Player of the Week in 2022, and the fifth time he's done it in his career. Goldschmidt was the NL Player of the Month for May, with teammate Nolan Arenado winning the award in April.

Goldschmidt and Arenado will both be out for the team's two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

For the second time this season, Paul Goldschmidt is the NL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/tzVlGMBtR0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 25, 2022

Goldschmidt is currently leading the National League in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases and runs scored.

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was named the American Player of the Week alongside Goldschmidt. Judge hit .474 with a 1.776 OPS and four home runs in five games this past week. Judge now has 37 homers on the season to lead the league.

The Yankees will visit Goldschmidt and the Cardinals in St. Louis in the first weekend of August.