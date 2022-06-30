Goldschmidt, Arenado advance to NL All-Star finalist vote

The Cardinals' combo of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado could start the All-Star Game for the NL. But they'll need your help in the next round of voting.

ST. LOUIS — With the first part of 2022 MLB All-Star balloting over, there is still a chance for two Cardinals to get the call as starters.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado are NL All-Star finalists at their positions, with a chance to start the July 19 game in Los Angeles.

Goldschmidt was the vote leader in the NL at first base after the first round of voting, with the Mets' Pete Alonso in second place.

Arenado was in second place in the NL at third base after the first round of voting, with the Padres' Manny Machado in first.

This year, the two top vote-getters at each position, and top four among outfielders, advance to a final vote to determine starters at each position, with vote totals resetting.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. were the top overall vote-getters in each league, so they automatically earned starting spots.

"Phase 2" of voting will begin on July 5, and run through 1 p.m. CT on July 8, where the winners will be revealed later that night.

The pitchers and reserve players for each league will be determined via "Player Ballot" choices and picks made by the Commissioner's Office. The complete rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game will be announced on July 10.

Here's what the rest of the finalist matchups look like:

National League

Catcher - Willson Contreras (Cubs) and Travis d'Arnaud (Braves)

First base - Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) and Pete Alonso (Mets)

Second base - Ozzie Albies (Braves) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Marlins)

Third base - Manny Machado (Padres) and Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

Shortstop - Trea Turner (Dodgers) and Dansby Swanson (Braves)

Outfield - Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Joc Pederson (Giants), Starling Marte (Mets) and Adam Duvall (Braves)

Designated hitter - Bryce Harper (Braves) and William Contreras (Braves)

American League

Catcher - Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays) and Jose Trevino (Yankees)

First base - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) and Ty France (Mariners)

Second base - Jose Altuve (Astros) and Santiago Espinal (Blue Jays)

Third base - Jose Ramirez (Guardians) and Rafael Devers (Red Sox)

Shortstop - Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) and Tim Anderson (White Sox)

Outfield - Mike Trout (Angels), George Springer (Blue Jays), Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Blue Jays)

Designated hitter - Yordan Alvarez (Astros) and Shohei Ohtani (Angels)