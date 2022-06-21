Cardinals' Goldschmidt named NL Player of the Week

For the season, Goldschmidt is leading the league in batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.417), OPS (1.031), OPS + (195), total bases (156) and hits (86).

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — For the past two months, teams could only hope to contain Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at the plate. Most failed.

On Tuesday, Goldschmidt was named the National League Player of the Week for the week ending on June 19. Goldschmidt was the NL Player of the Month for May, with his teammate Nolan Arenado winning the NL Player of the Month award for April.

For this past week, Goldschmidt hit .467 (14 for 30) with seven runs scored, three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, a .967 slugging percentage and 1.482 OPS in seven games played.

Goldschmidt had his biggest day on Tuesday of the past week, recording three home runs and 8 RBIs across both games of a home doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was the first Cardinals player with eight RBIs in a single day since Fernando Tatis did it with two grand slams in one inning back in 1999.

Oh look, another award for Goldy! pic.twitter.com/Tmlb3IZtSr — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 21, 2022

The Cardinals went 4-3 in the past week, and Goldschmidt tallied a hit in every game.

For the season as of Tuesday, Goldschmidt is leading the league in batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.417), OPS (1.031), OPS + (195), total bases (156) and hits (86).

This is the fourth Player of the Week Award for Goldschmidt, most recently winning in July of 2019.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays is the Player of the Week in the American League, posting a slash line of .407/.500/.778 with seven runs scored, 11 hits, a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over seven games.