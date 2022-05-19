How to watch the Cardinals game on Apple TV+ Friday

You won't find the Cardinals on cable Friday night. Here's how you can watch the game on Apple TV+ for free.

ST. LOUIS — If you're hoping to watch the Cardinals on cable Friday night, you're going to be disappointed.

The Cardinals' Friday, May 20 game at 5:35 Central Time against the Pirates in Pittsburgh is part of MLB's slate of games appearing exclusively on Apple TV+ for the 2022 season.

Apple TV+ is offering two games on its platform every Friday night from April 1 to June 24, and they are free to watch.

The Cardinals have already played on Apple TV+ once this season, beating the Reds 5-0 on April 23.

The team is set to appear on Apple TV+ at least two more times this season, including the game on May 20:

Friday, May 20 in Pittsburgh against the Pirates at 5:30 p.m. CT

Friday, June 24 in St. Louis against the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. CT

Here's how you can watch the game for free

No subscription is currently needed to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, and the games are not subject to local blackouts.

However, you will need an Apple ID to watch the Friday night games on Apple TV+.

- You can open the Apple TV app on your phone or streaming device, or other smart devices and select the game directly from there.

- You can open the MLB.TV app, click on the Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to Apple TV.

- You can visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in or create an Apple ID to watch the game online.

For more information on how to watch Apple TV+ games in 2022, click here.

As always, you can listen to the game on KMOX 1120, the official radio partner of the Cardinals.

Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright is slated to be on the mound against the Pirates Friday night.

Over the past few years, MLB has also implemented streaming games on YouTube. The Cardinals do not currently appear on the first half of the YouTube Game of the Week schedule for 2022. The second half schedule has not yet been announced.